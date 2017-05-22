Fiji Time: 6:17 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vets mark world day

Alisi Vucago
Monday, May 22, 2017

VETERINARIANS have a key role in the fight against antimicrobial resistance by regulating and supervising the use of antimicrobials, offering professional advice to farmers and animal owners and collaborating with the human health sectors.

This was said by Rooster Poultry general manager Stanley Raniga during the World Veterinary Day celebrations at Fiji National University's Koronivia campus last week.

He said antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was a growing concern for human and animal health.

"AMR is the ability of the micro-organism to stop an antimicrobial such as antibiotic, antiviral and antimalarial from working against it," he said.

"AMR can endanger human and veterinary medicine and undermine the safety of our food."

Fourth year veterinary science student at FNU Jenice Dev said more awareness needed to be carried out on the important roles that veterinarians carried out around the country.

More than a hundred students were present for the celebrations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)