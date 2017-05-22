Vets mark world day

/ Front page / News

VETERINARIANS have a key role in the fight against antimicrobial resistance by regulating and supervising the use of antimicrobials, offering professional advice to farmers and animal owners and collaborating with the human health sectors.

This was said by Rooster Poultry general manager Stanley Raniga during the World Veterinary Day celebrations at Fiji National University's Koronivia campus last week.

He said antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was a growing concern for human and animal health.

"AMR is the ability of the micro-organism to stop an antimicrobial such as antibiotic, antiviral and antimalarial from working against it," he said.

"AMR can endanger human and veterinary medicine and undermine the safety of our food."

Fourth year veterinary science student at FNU Jenice Dev said more awareness needed to be carried out on the important roles that veterinarians carried out around the country.

More than a hundred students were present for the celebrations.