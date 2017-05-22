Fiji Time: 6:17 PM on Monday 22 May

Call for local firms to do road works

Luke Rawalai
Monday, May 22, 2017

GOVERNMENT needs to directly contract local companies to carry out roadworks instead of wasting its money on the Fiji Roads Authority.

This was a submission made by Labasa businessman Ajesh Nair at a national budget consultation in Labasa last Thursday.

He said Government was spending a lot of money on repairing roads while road conditions continued to deteriorate.

Mr Nair said he was worried about the qualifications of those employed by these companies since anybody could learn about road repairs on Google.

He said when the Public Works Department used to carry out roadworks it had only one or two teams working on road patching while this has currently increased to around 10.

"And the quality of patching done on our roads is not good because patches are thicker causing a bump on the roads," he said.

"These bumps get waterlogged when it rains causing more portholes.

"The issue is really serious because of the amount of money that Government continues to pour into road refurbishment."

Responding to the submission, Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they would take note of the issues raised.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was important to know that FRA did not charge any money for constructing roads.

"FRA is just a contracting party and they are only given the money to contract companies," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

