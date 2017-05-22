Fiji Time: 6:17 PM on Monday 22 May

FRA comes under fire from chiefs

Luke Rawalai
Monday, May 22, 2017

CHIEFS in the Bua Province questioned the Fiji Roads Authority's move to contract roadworks to other companies.

Speaking during the provincial council meeting on Wednesday last week, Tui Vuya Ratu Amenatave Rabona said when road issues arose within the province, people did not know who to address.

Unlike the Department of National Roads which used to have its depot in Nabouwalu where people would go to with their road issues, Ratu Amenatave said the Fiji Roads Authority did not even have an office in Bua, adding that its office was in Savusavu.

Ratu Amenatave said people in Bua had to fork out extra money to access services because road conditions were pathetic, adding most roads were nearly blocked by overgrown bushes.

He said chiefs in the province were not aware of how FRA operated.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the road from Navakasiga to Nasau was pathetic and that a main culvert had collapsed.

Ratu Orisi said something needed to be done to address the problem before buses stopped operating in the district.

He said the FRA should stop telling people to refer their road queries to contractors because the authority was solely responsible for roads.

Wainunu District representative Ratu Jale Sigarara said villagers had to travel for another 90 kilometres to access government services in Nabouwalu now because the road to Wainunu was really bad.

In an earlier statement, the FRA said it was set up as a management body by the Government as part of an overall public sector reform strategy in 2004.








