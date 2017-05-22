Fiji Time: 6:17 PM on Monday 22 May

Khan: Step up our efforts

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 22, 2017

WE must redouble our efforts in prevention and treatment if we hope to ever eliminate HIV/AIDS from our midst, says human rights lawyer Sabrina Khan.

Ms Khan was chief guest at a vigil held in memory of those who lost their lives to the deadly disease.

She said more concerted efforts needed to be made to ensure those living with the virus or the disease were treated fairly.

During the vigil guests were given a run down of the disease and the devastation it has caused around the world.

"We must step up our efforts to combat AIDS and HIV throughout the world. One way to do this is through creating awareness about the issues, speaking about it in our communities and supporting organisations and incentives," she said at the Lautoka Hub clinic on Friday night.

She said while a lot of progress was made in the medical research field for a cure, more needed to be done to change mind-sets and the stigma associated with HIV and AIDS.

"In the last decade we've made great strides in this country in dealing with this terrifying crisis. Incredible breakthroughs in treatment have indefinitely prolonged the lives of people living with HIV. The Lautoka Health Hub alone has helped countless people a year find help for health, clothing and wellbeing and we should be proud of these efforts."

"But there is a new epidemic that has beset us. It's called complacency. The rising number of HIV cases reported in women, the dramatic increase in HIV across the communities of colour.

"These should serve as a wake-up call to all of us that our work is nowhere near complete.

"We must redouble our efforts in the prevention and treatment if we hope to ever eliminate HIV/AIDS from our midst.

"Before we can eradicate AIDS, we must eradicate the complacency that surrounds us. We must continue to speak out and tell the world that our struggle continues."








