Battle with HIV/AIDS

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 22, 2017

FIJI Network Plus is fighting for funds to assist those living with HIV and AIDS, says Lautoka Health Hub peer navigator Apolosi Lasei.

"We are currently fighting for funds to get across to people, but we are grateful for people like Sabrina and those at the Red Cross and the Bailey Clinic who have helped us out," he said during a vigil for the victims of the two diseases last Friday.

He added there were occasions where they couldn't reach peers or those who needed support.

"It's really hard to sometimes work with no money, but we are grateful for those who contribute every time."

Mr Lasei said there were still those who were still shunned by communities because they lived with the HIV or AIDS.

"Sometimes we dream that one day we will wake up and there will be a cure. "Most times we question why we can't just be treated as normal like everybody else."








