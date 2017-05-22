Singh a trendsetter

/ Front page / News

AFTER designing women's wear for seven years Samal Singh ventured out into creating his first ever menswear collection — Guilty — which he will showcase at the Trendsetter show on Friday at the Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW).

Mr Singh said the collection aimed to bring together a form of brotherhood regardless of race, religion and sexuality.

"The inspiration behind Guilty is the latest cuts, colours, zips and manliness. No guy would want to miss this collection," he said.

He said he had launched a couple of designs from his Guilty collection through a photo-shoot earlier this year that proved a success.

"Brothers who bought the tees said it was really trendy, cool, appealing and bold to them," he said.

"It's classy, elegant and trendy. The designs are current and sure to make anyone feel comfortable, attractive and fashionable in it."

"In today's times we are all striving to move ahead and what better way to shine your confidence then to wear Guilty."

Mr Singh said he enjoyed delivering something different at every year's FJFW event.

Having a passion for fashion at a young age drove him to fulfil his aspirations and to believe in his ability to forecast the latest trends and style people.

FJFW will commence today with a little ray of sunshine charity lunch in aid of Dilkusha Home at the Paradiso Ristorante in Suva.

The much anticipated Pacific Island Resort Show is on Thursday while the free children's show and student show will take place on Saturday morning.

The Gold Couture Show will conclude the event at the Vodafone Arena on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale for as low as $5 at MHCC Suva.