More freedom, less control

MORE people over the age of 45 feel the media in the country should have more freedom and less control.

These are people who have seen the ups and downs of the Fiji media and observed the media operating under environments with less regulatory controls.

The recent Tebbutt-Times Poll on media freedom in the country revealed that more people prefer the media in Fiji to have more freedom and less control.

Or at least it is the most common response obtained where 45 per cent of those surveyed agreed on additional freedom for the media.

Responding to the poll results, Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader Mahendra Chaudhry said a free and independent media was an essential pillar of a democratic society.

"It facilitates good governance by holding the government accountable and transparent, thereby keeping a check on corruption, and ensuring that government policies and actions benefit the people at large and not just a select group," Mr Chaudhry said.

He claimed the situation in regards to media freedom in Fiji was not acceptable, claiming the media in the country was not free.

"The Media Industry Development Act has been used to intimidate and control the media with threats of heavy fines."

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has repeatedly called for the State to repeal the Media Industry Development Act.

Prof Prasad stated the NFP would also ensure taxpayer funds were justifiably used by spreading advertisements by Government and statutory organisations across all media outlets.

Prof Prasad had said the Media Act had led to self-censorship being practised in newsrooms.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka said the Media Act was a dangerous weapon that the Government has wielded to intimidate the media, to silence dissent and limit freedom of expression.

He said that it was a draconian Act, more appropriate in dictatorships where dissent is not allowed, and it has no place in a democratic Fiji.

Also making comments during World Press Freedom Day, the Fiji Media Association president, Nemani Delaibatiki said journalists in Fiji were free to carry out their work and conditions have come a long way from those experienced in past political upheavals.

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day celebration at the Fiji National University's Valelevu campus last week, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said journalists in Fiji lacked critical thinking and the intellectual input of their own.

He said some journalists could not stand on their own two feet and share their own views about the stories they wrote.

"Be bold enough and have the intellectual gumption to actually carry out that analysis yourself," he said.

The poll, conducted independently by Tebbutt Research between May 8-12 of citizens aged 18 years and over, had asked people whether they felt the media in Fiji should have more freedom, less freedom, or if the current regulations and controls over the media were about right. Twenty-five per cent felt the current level of freedom was about right, and just under a quarter (23 per cent) said there should be more control over the media than at present.

According to the poll which surveyed 1044 people nationwide, just under 1 per cent declined to answer the question, while 6 per cent were unsure.

When considering only those who expressed a view, opinions were strongly divided on whether there should be more media freedom or not.

"Statistically, significant differences were noted in the results based on both age of respondents and ethnicity, however, among all demographic groups (gender, age, urban/rural, division, and ethnicity) additional freedom was the most common response," the poll revealed.

Questions sent to the FijiFirst party via electronic mail for comment on the poll remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.