No public judging

/ Front page / News

THE public judging event, part of Miss World Fiji's preliminary show set to take place on June 5, has been cancelled.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the 14 contestants vying for the coveted Miss World Fiji 2017 crown would focus on the private judging scheduled for Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel on June 8.

"We decided to keep with our Miss World tradition and have a private judging. Miss World is a unique contest in the sense that we do not always have public judgings, so it is not compulsory to have this format in our program," Mr Blake said.

He said last Friday, the contestants visited Sautabu Village in Nadroga as part of their tourism excursion with Sigatoka River safari, culminating the Miss World Fiji tours — an integral part of the pageant's format.

Miss World Fiji 2017 will be crowned on June 10 at the GPH.

The winner will represent Fiji at the 67th edition of the Miss World Pageant in China in November.