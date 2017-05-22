Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No public judging

Nasik Swami
Monday, May 22, 2017

THE public judging event, part of Miss World Fiji's preliminary show set to take place on June 5, has been cancelled.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the 14 contestants vying for the coveted Miss World Fiji 2017 crown would focus on the private judging scheduled for Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel on June 8.

"We decided to keep with our Miss World tradition and have a private judging. Miss World is a unique contest in the sense that we do not always have public judgings, so it is not compulsory to have this format in our program," Mr Blake said.

He said last Friday, the contestants visited Sautabu Village in Nadroga as part of their tourism excursion with Sigatoka River safari, culminating the Miss World Fiji tours — an integral part of the pageant's format.

Miss World Fiji 2017 will be crowned on June 10 at the GPH.

The winner will represent Fiji at the 67th edition of the Miss World Pageant in China in November.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)