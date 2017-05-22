Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reddy: Government invests more in welfare of children

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 22, 2017

MINISTER for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy says education policies of past governments "perpetuated poverty, enhancing poor households inter-generationally."

He made the comment at the opening of a new classroom at Mavua District School in Sigatoka last Friday.

He said children were more likely to excel in the education system now compared with the past because they invested more into the welfare of children compared with previous governments.

"For past governments, after 1970, education had been the domain of a select few —the rich and elite," he said.

"If you were a child of an accountant, a teacher, a lawyer a businessman, you could finish primary school, high school, go to university and have a better standard of living.

"If you are a child of a farmer, a fisherman a labourer, then the chances of you finishing primary or high school or university is very slim.

"Poor households, their children, remain in poverty.

"We had to break the cycle and to break this cycle we had to ensure that everyone through education can have a better future.

"We had to ensure that education is made accessible to the rank and file, to the ordinary Fijians who otherwise used to be neglected, used to be excluded."

He added that Government was committed to providing children access to education.

"Ladies and gents, we have a plan to ensure that while you struggled to get to school and dropped out, that won't happen to your children.

"We will come and pick them up and ensure that they complete their education."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)