Reddy: Government invests more in welfare of children

+ Enlarge this image Mavua District School Year 1 teacher Torika Vatoga explains the set-up of the classroom to Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the opening of the new classroom block last Friday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MINISTER for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy says education policies of past governments "perpetuated poverty, enhancing poor households inter-generationally."

He made the comment at the opening of a new classroom at Mavua District School in Sigatoka last Friday.

He said children were more likely to excel in the education system now compared with the past because they invested more into the welfare of children compared with previous governments.

"For past governments, after 1970, education had been the domain of a select few —the rich and elite," he said.

"If you were a child of an accountant, a teacher, a lawyer a businessman, you could finish primary school, high school, go to university and have a better standard of living.

"If you are a child of a farmer, a fisherman a labourer, then the chances of you finishing primary or high school or university is very slim.

"Poor households, their children, remain in poverty.

"We had to break the cycle and to break this cycle we had to ensure that everyone through education can have a better future.

"We had to ensure that education is made accessible to the rank and file, to the ordinary Fijians who otherwise used to be neglected, used to be excluded."

He added that Government was committed to providing children access to education.

"Ladies and gents, we have a plan to ensure that while you struggled to get to school and dropped out, that won't happen to your children.

"We will come and pick them up and ensure that they complete their education."