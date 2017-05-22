Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qiliho expresses concern

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 22, 2017

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has expressed concern on the continued abuse of vehicles by some police officers, with write-offs for unauthorised use of vehicles costing them more than $50,000.

Officiating at the closing of the second series of the motorcyclist training course in the Western Division for three weeks, Brig-Gen Qiliho said he had terminated the contracts of a few officers in light of the issue.

"I've recently terminated a few drivers who have abused the use of vehicles resulting in it being written off, and bear in mind that if I kick out 20 drivers, I can guarantee you there's 200 more waiting to replace you, so I urge you to value and appreciate the employment opportunity you have," he said.

"The unauthorised use of vehicles resulting in write- offs worth up to more than $50,000 is unacceptable. If you're using the vehicles for its intended purpose, then you have nothing to worry about but if you are speeding, without a reason, then I will not accept any excuses in the event of an accident."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)