Qiliho expresses concern

/ Front page / News

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has expressed concern on the continued abuse of vehicles by some police officers, with write-offs for unauthorised use of vehicles costing them more than $50,000.

Officiating at the closing of the second series of the motorcyclist training course in the Western Division for three weeks, Brig-Gen Qiliho said he had terminated the contracts of a few officers in light of the issue.

"I've recently terminated a few drivers who have abused the use of vehicles resulting in it being written off, and bear in mind that if I kick out 20 drivers, I can guarantee you there's 200 more waiting to replace you, so I urge you to value and appreciate the employment opportunity you have," he said.

"The unauthorised use of vehicles resulting in write- offs worth up to more than $50,000 is unacceptable. If you're using the vehicles for its intended purpose, then you have nothing to worry about but if you are speeding, without a reason, then I will not accept any excuses in the event of an accident."