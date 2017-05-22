Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sustainability call

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 22, 2017

VILLAGERS of Malomalo in Nadroga, have been urged to harvest sea urchins wisely.

Ministry of Fisheries technical officer Saimoni Tauvoli said this while officiating at the opening of the third phase of the sea urchin, or cawaki project, at Malomalo Village last Thursday.

The third phase of the project included a money-minded financial literacy training carried out by ANZ Bank.

Villagers were trained on how to properly budget their finances and how best they could work on income-generating projects using readily available resources.

Located near the coast, the sale and export of sea urchins have become a suitable source of income for the villagers of Malomalo.

Mr Tauvoli said while the venture was a lucrative business, they needed to harvest urchins in a sustainable manner.

"Sometimes when we think too much of the money we can raise from our natural resources, we tend to abuse it," he said.

"We need to ensure the sustainable use of our resources. We understand that soon the export markets for sea urchins will open but the question that will remain is will we be able to have a consistent supply in the future.

"In your search to get more money you also need to learn how to sustain and grow the money that you already have.

"That way, we create a balance in what we earn and ensuring the availability of resources for the future."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)