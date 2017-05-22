Sustainability call

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Malomalo in Nadroga, have been urged to harvest sea urchins wisely.

Ministry of Fisheries technical officer Saimoni Tauvoli said this while officiating at the opening of the third phase of the sea urchin, or cawaki project, at Malomalo Village last Thursday.

The third phase of the project included a money-minded financial literacy training carried out by ANZ Bank.

Villagers were trained on how to properly budget their finances and how best they could work on income-generating projects using readily available resources.

Located near the coast, the sale and export of sea urchins have become a suitable source of income for the villagers of Malomalo.

Mr Tauvoli said while the venture was a lucrative business, they needed to harvest urchins in a sustainable manner.

"Sometimes when we think too much of the money we can raise from our natural resources, we tend to abuse it," he said.

"We need to ensure the sustainable use of our resources. We understand that soon the export markets for sea urchins will open but the question that will remain is will we be able to have a consistent supply in the future.

"In your search to get more money you also need to learn how to sustain and grow the money that you already have.

"That way, we create a balance in what we earn and ensuring the availability of resources for the future."