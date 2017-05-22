Fiji to deposit instruments of ratification

/ Front page / News

FIJI is yet to deposit instruments of ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to the United Nations.

Fiji Disabled People's Federation manager Lanieta Tuimabu said they would continue to liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure the ratification and adoption process was complete.

Fiji ratified the United Nation Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on March 22.

"In terms of the formal processes of ratification at UN, the FDPF and its affiliates have followed up by writing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, copying in the Attorney-General's office.

"In this correspondence, we acknowledge the ratification of the UNCRPD and requested for a timeframe of when Fiji will deposit the instruments of ratification at the UN System," she said.

"We were advised by the Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation disability coordinator that her department is pushing for the passing of the Rights of Persons with Disability Bill 12 in Parliament before the formalising of ratification in August.

"The Disability Rights Fund coalition team, which is made up by the Fiji Disabled People's Federation and its affiliates, will continue to follow up on the processes."