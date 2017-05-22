Students raise teacher concerns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Silivenusi Vueti. Picture: FILE

A SHORTAGE of teachers has been one of the many challenges students of Niusawa Methodist School in Taveuni face every day.

During national budget consultations in the North, Niusawa Methodist High School student Isaia Vodo said they had a shortage of teachers since early this year.

"This is an issue of great concern to us because most of the time we would be in class without a teacher and we have to wait until another teacher is free to come and check on us," he said.

Mr Vodo said they found the situation very challenging.

"We want to know whether the (Education) ministry is going to send in replacements for two teachers who have left or is there lack of teachers in Fiji," he said.

Another student, Silivenusi Vueti of South Taveuni Secondary School, said he was more concerned about a Fiji National University billboard on the island.

"A billboard has been standing at the Taveuni Jetty for quite some time now advertising a FNU campus, without any construction or development happening and this has got us thinking."

Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they would check with Fiji National University and the Ministry of Education on both issues that were raised.

"We will check with FNU as to why they had to put up an advertisement when they know they're not going to do anything about it and we will also check with the Ministry of Education on the shortage of teachers and we will get back to you," he said.