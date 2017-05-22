BAF, ministry warn farmers

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has warned all farmers and beekeepers to be aware of the American Foul Brood disease and take into consideration good colony management 'practices' in order to prevent their honey production from getting affected.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the disease has led to economic loss through reduction in honey bee populations and hives, which affected the production of honey.

The ministry said the disease had been in Fiji for some time now and there had been cases of beehives infected with this disease, however, it was under control.

The ministry said in order to help reduce the spread of the disease, biosecurity measures should be put in place in terms of the restriction of activities on infected farms.

Meanwhile, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) stated that the American Foul Brood was the most serious bacterial disease affecting honey bees in Fiji and was caused by the spore forming bacterium, Paenibacillus larvae.

"American Foul Brood bacterial spores can be spread accidentally by beekeepers when infected combs or hive components are placed in non-infected hives. It can also be spread through the natural behaviour of bees or via contaminated tools or equipment," BAF stated.

BAF said the honey and pollen harvested from hives infected with AFB contained AFB spores.

"Robber bees can and therefore, infect their own colony by stealing from infected hives. AFB can also spread if honey bees drift from infected colonies into non-infected colonies and therefore infect. Material must be burnt or irradiated to ensure AFB spores are killed," BAF said.

"Beekeepers should always take into consideration good colony management practices, undertake proper personal hygiene measures before and after handling beehives, check the brood combs at least twice a year for early signs of AFB (look for any abnormalities, seek assistance from a Biosecurity officer for the inspection of hives, get the hives tested).

"It is also recommended to replace the brood combs every three to four years as old brood combs may act as a reservoir for the AFB bacterium."