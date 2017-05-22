National coverage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the national budget consultations with students at the Montfort Technical College in Savusavu yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

AREAS around Fiji that have gone without television coverage will enjoy access by January next year, says Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment during a national budget consultation with students of secondary schools in Labasa last Friday.

"In fact, television coverage in all those areas, at least by December of this year or January next year you will get that.

"As for other parts of Fiji in places like Rakiraki, they don't have it and one of the reasons is that one of the FBC antennas went down during Cyclone Winston and they did not fix it because they knew digital television would come along and that has been done."

He was responding to a concern raised by Emele Bulailagi of Lekutu Secondary School in Bua, who said they needed access to television to help them broaden their knowledge.

"We believe that having access to television would give us more information about the outside world and would help improve our performance in the classroom," she said.

Ms Bulailagi said it was important for them to have access to television so they could be updated with the latest news.

"We want to have the same privilege that everyone else in Fiji is getting and we also need to access to international news as this would broaden our knowledge.

"Are there any plans to get these television done in the province of Bua and when can we have it?" she asked.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the digital television signal would ensure that everyone was able to watch television.

"In fact, work has already started on this, I don't know how many of you know about digital television but we have started these services in the Suva-Nausori corridor and test runs have been done in the Western Division, and it would also come to Vanua Levu very soon," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said having digital television would mean the quality of picture and the number of channels would improve.

"We will be making that available all throughout Fiji."