Fiji Time: 6:17 PM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Monday, May 22, 2017

FOUR friends were out and about partying over the weekend and decided to do something different.

Beachcomber was told that the group decided to go to a Karaoke Bar.

Being drunk, they thought it would be a good idea to test out their vocal capabilities in public.

Any shyness they might have had flew right out the window when they saw the bar was also empty.

But being '90s kids they did not recognise any of the songs that were released back in the late '60s and '70s.

So having no other option, the three friends opted to sing the only song familiar to them which just so happened to be a very well-known Gospel song called, "Jesus take the Wheel."

The three friends were singing away while their fourth friend stood in a corner and praying earnestly for forgiveness.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Students raise teacher concerns
  5. May sitting starts
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. National coverage
  8. Today's Order Paper
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. BAF, ministry warn farmers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)