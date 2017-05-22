FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

FOUR friends were out and about partying over the weekend and decided to do something different.

Beachcomber was told that the group decided to go to a Karaoke Bar.

Being drunk, they thought it would be a good idea to test out their vocal capabilities in public.

Any shyness they might have had flew right out the window when they saw the bar was also empty.

But being '90s kids they did not recognise any of the songs that were released back in the late '60s and '70s.

So having no other option, the three friends opted to sing the only song familiar to them which just so happened to be a very well-known Gospel song called, "Jesus take the Wheel."

The three friends were singing away while their fourth friend stood in a corner and praying earnestly for forgiveness.