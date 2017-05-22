Today's Order Paper

/ Front page / News

Oral Questions

* Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — The FijiFirst Government's $10m subsidy for canefarmers is expected to benefit farmers badly affected by Cyclone Winston. Can the minister explain why there is opposition from certain quarters.

* Hon. Howard Politini to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security — Can the minister explain to the House how Fiji's membership at Interpol benefits Fiji and the region.

* Hon. Netani Rika to ask the Minister for Forests — Building capacity for local communities and other relevant stakeholders in wood processing and value adding can significantly provide an enabling environment to actively participate in economic business ventures. Can the minister explain what the ministry is doing to enhance value addition and to increase small scale wood based businesses.

* Hon. Alvick Maharaj to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Braille eye slates, which supports learning for visually impaired students, were donated to a few special schools in Fiji. Can the minister provide details of this and how it will benefit the visually impaired students in the special schools.

* Hon. Prem Singh to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — Would the minister inform Parliament what is the projected cost for the completion of the four-lane highway from Nadi International Airport and Wailoaloa junction.

* Hon. Mosese Bulitavu to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security — Can the minister inform the House if the Fiji Police Force is well equipped to combat any riot.

* Hon. Ro Teimumu Kepa to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — What are the plans for controlling environmental damage caused by the oil spill from the sinking of the MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva Harbour on May 6 2017.

* Hon. Salote Radrodro to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Can the minister advice the House as to why the Ministry of the Civil Service has not presented its 2015 annual report so to enlighten us on the progress of the Civil Service Reforms.

Written Questions

* Hon. Salote Radrodro to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — Can the Minister -

(a) provide a list of all communities that have been refunded their one-third deposit contribution under the Rural Electrification Program;

(b) indicate which community has been connected with electricity; and,

(c) for communities not yet connected, indicate when their electricity supply would be connected for example, Nairevurevunicagi - off Khalsa Rd and next to Kalabu Village.

SCHEDULE 3 - MOTIONS FOR DEBATE

1. Hon. Ashneel Sudhakar to move —

"That Parliament debates the Report of the Public Accounts Committee on the Consolidated Report on the Auditor-General's Reports for 2007- 2009 "No More Repeats" which was tabled on 11 May 2015."

2. Hon. Lorna Eden to move —

"That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Ministry for Finance - Reserve Bank of Fiji -Insurance Annual Report 2013 which was tabled on 28 September 2016.