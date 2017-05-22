Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

May sitting starts

Nasik Swami
Monday, May 22, 2017

THE Fijian Parliament resumes its May sitting today.

It would be interesting to see the performance of the Opposition this week, as Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has promised a good show, including some critical questions for debate.

Looking at the order paper for today, some of the issues up for debate will include Fiji's membership with the INTERPOL, State's assistance to the visually impaired students in the country, construction of the four-lane highway from the Nadi International Airport and Wailoaloa junction, resources of the Fiji Police Force to combat riots, controlling environmental damage caused by the oil spill from the sinking of the MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva Harbour and the progress of the country's civil service reforms.

Apart from this, the Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu, is scheduled to move that the Parliament adopt the sitting day of June 29 for the national budget address.

Also, the Government is expected to move two motions for debate today.

The motions are for Parliament to debate the report of the Public Accounts Committee on the consolidated report on the Auditor-General's Reports for 2007-2009 which was tabled on May 11, 2015 and for Parliament to debate the report of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Ministry of Finance — Reserve Bank of Fiji — Insurance Annual Report 2013 which was tabled on September 28, 2016.

Some Bills, to be considered by Parliament, are also part of today's order paper.

This week's sitting will end on Friday.








