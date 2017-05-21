Fiji Time: 1:41 AM on Monday 22 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji FACT: Semi finalists confirmed

PRAVIN NARAIN
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Update: 7:48PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT semi finalists are confirmed.

Rewa will play Labasa and Suva will take on defending champion Nadi in the semi-final confirmed for next month.

Suva finished on top of the group with seven points while Rewa finished as the runner up five points after they drew nil-all with Suva.

In Group B, Labasa finished on top with seven points and Nadi qualified as the runner up.

Today's result:

* Lautoka 10 - 1 Rakiraki

* Ba 3 - 0 Dreketi

* Labasa 1 - 0 Nadi

* Suva 0- 0 Rewa








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G sounds warning
  2. Maori wins schools netball title
  3. Military looks into 'misused' $10k
  4. 2 dead in road accident
  5. Paddlers clean up 23 kilometres of Rewa River
  6. Reddy explains grants
  7. More doctors from abroad
  8. Bus system
  9. Government to assist in bus re-fleeting
  10. Women celebrate success

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  7. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  8. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  9. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  10. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)