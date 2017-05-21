Fiji FACT: Semi finalists confirmed

Update: 7:48PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT semi finalists are confirmed.
Rewa will play Labasa and Suva will take on defending champion Nadi in the semi-final confirmed for next month.
Suva finished on top of the group with seven points while Rewa finished as the runner up five points after they drew nil-all with Suva.
In Group B, Labasa finished on top with seven points and Nadi qualified as the runner up.Today's result:
* Lautoka 10 - 1 Rakiraki
* Ba 3 - 0 Dreketi
* Labasa 1 - 0 Nadi
* Suva 0- 0 Rewa