Marshall appointed deputy Chair for Pacific fingerprint body

+ Enlarge this image ASP Margaret Marshall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:23PM MANAGER Crime Scene Investigations at the Fiji Police Forensic Services ASP Margaret Marshall has been appointed the Deputy Chair of the Pacific Police Fingerprint Specialist Association.

The association primarily focuses on advancing work in the field of forensics.

"The main job in this association is training people in fingerprints and anything that we can improve in the Pacific and creating career paths and we recommend to the working group which is the Pacific Islands Police Forensics Group those who will undergo training to become accredited finger print specialists," said ASP Marshall.

"I had just completed 30 years in service when the appointment was made in Canberra and I am excited at the prospects of what I can do for both Fiji and the Pacific Islands in the specialised field of forensics and fingerprints.

"Similar to policing, forensics and fingerprinting is all about because we don't only look at the victim but the suspect as well to ensure that justice prevails."

ASP Marshall is one of the only four accredited fingerprint specialists in Fiji.

The association had recently selected 10 officers from the region who are currently undertaking the Fingerprint accredited course at the Fiji Police Academy.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said ASP Marshall's appointment was significant for both the Fiji Police Force and women who were now making great advancements in the policing profession.