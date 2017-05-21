Fiji Time: 1:41 AM on Monday 22 May

Pacific records 2 million visitor arrivals

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Update: 7:04PM THE Pacific region reached a total of two million visitor arrivals in 2016 and has experienced an average growth of 2.9 per cent in the four year period from 2012 to 2016.

And the South Pacific Tourism Organisation says this can be attributed to increased business relationships forged at past South Pacific Tourism Exchange in aiding motivation to travel to the Pacific Islands.

SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker made this announcement to tourism stakeholders at the SPTE 2017 in Sydney, Australia, highlighting the importance of the event in attracting visitor arrivals to the Pacific.

He encouraged the partners and stakeholders to maximise on the opportunity provided by SPTE 2017 to further business aspirations in the South Pacific.

"Our buyers are here because they see business opportunities in our South Pacific islands and because our destinations boast of unique tourism products that only our region can offer," Mr Cocker said.

"Our sellers are here because they know that our destinations, their tourism products have the potential to attract growing visitor numbers that will translate into earnings that will contribute to improved livelihoods for families and communities."








