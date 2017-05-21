Access to adaptation funds a concern: Usamate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's High Commissioner to Malaysia Kolinio Takali, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau with Minister for Employment Jone Usamate at the UNESCAP meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:46PM FIJI'S Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate, says the country's top foreign policy agenda in 2017 includes climate change and its impacts on Small Island Developing States, especially the Pacific islands.

Delivering Fiji's country statement at the ESCAP 73rd Commission Session underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Mr Usamate said the country had been consistent with its message at this Regional Commission.

He said that the business as usual approach was no longer an option for the global community because it would continue to drastically affect the Pacific islands.

"Accessing adaptation funds remains our primary concern because our carbon footprints are negligible. We need to adapt to the effects of climate change and unless mitigation efforts are scaled up, Fiji and the Pacific will continue to bear the brunt of climate change," Mr Usamate said.

He disaster risk reduction, oceans and seas, and access to clean and affordable energy were among the priorities for Fiji.

"Because the ocean defines our very existence, we strongly welcomed the inclusion of SDG 14, 'Life Under Water' in the 2030 Agenda set-up. We also recognise that the successful implementation of the strategies under it should significantly contribute to the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources."

He said Fiji was proud to co-chair with Sweden at the UN Ocean's Conference in support of the implementation of SDG 14, which would be held in New York from June 5-9.

He called on all members and associate members to support this conference, and also make voluntary commitments to support the implementation of SDG 14.