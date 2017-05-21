Macuata rugby zone scheduled for weekends

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM YOUTHS from the four districts of Macuata province will now have a chance to play and learn professional rugby.

The youths from the four districts of Dreketi, Sasa, Macuata and Seaqaqa will each have their respective teams representing their districts.

In an interview, Macuata South Rugby zone president and tournament organiser Mitieli Duvuloco said the tournament acted as a platform where youths could showcase their talents of playing rugby.

"This is another way we can actually encourage our youths to step out of their comfort zone and play professional rugby and I mean they have to play and abide by the rules," he said.

"Most of them are used to playing rugby in their own village but this is the first time that a lot of them will have to play rugby and follow the rules for their own safety."

The Macuata South Rugby Zone will be held every weekend at Korovuli grounds in Seaqaqa.