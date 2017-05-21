Labasa bridge works completed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Traffic has normalised in Labasa after the completion of repair works at the Labasa Bridge. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 3:23PM THE people of Labasa are relieved now that repair works at the Labasa bridge has been finally completed and traffic normalised this morning.

Nagigi resident Shalendra Kumar said they were happy that traffic flow had eased.

"We are extremely happy because we no longer have to worry about waiting in the long traffic or even have to leave home early for work," Mr Kumar said.

"This is a big relief and a big change for us in Labasa."

Bulileka resident Raguvendra Chand said he could now leave home at 7am for work instead of leaving home at 5am.

"Our time schedule for work is now back to normal and we no longer have to struggle about getting up early to catch the first bus," he said.