Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa bridge works completed

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Update: 3:23PM THE people of Labasa are relieved now that repair works at the Labasa bridge has been finally completed and traffic normalised this morning.

Nagigi resident Shalendra Kumar said they were happy that traffic flow had eased.

"We are extremely happy because we no longer have to worry about waiting in the long traffic or even have to leave home early for work," Mr Kumar said.

"This is a big relief and a big change for us in Labasa."

Bulileka resident Raguvendra Chand said he could now leave home at 7am for work instead of leaving home at 5am.

"Our time schedule for work is now back to normal and we no longer have to struggle about getting up early to catch the first bus," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G sounds warning
  2. Military looks into 'misused' $10k
  3. 2 dead in road accident
  4. Maori wins schools netball title
  5. Paddlers clean up 23 kilometres of Rewa River
  6. More doctors from abroad
  7. Bus system
  8. Reddy explains grants
  9. Government to assist in bus re-fleeting
  10. Women celebrate success

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  7. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  8. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)