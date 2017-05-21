Opposition ready for May sitting

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:38PM IT would be interesting to see the performance of the Opposition in Parliament tomorrow when the House resumes for its May sitting.

Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has promised for a good show, including some critical questions for debate.

Looking at the order paper for tomorrow, some of the issues up for debate include Fiji's membership with the INTERPOL, State's assistance to visually impaired students in the country, construction of the four-lane highway from the Nadi Airport and Wailoaloa Junction, resources of the Fiji Police Force to combat riot, controlling environmental damage caused by the oil spill from the sinking of the MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva Harbour and the progress of the country's civil service reforms.

Apart from this, the Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu, is scheduled to move that the Parliament adopt the sitting day of June 29 for the national budget address.

Also, the Government is expected to move two motions for debate.

The motions are for the Parliament to debate the report of the Public Accounts Committee on the consolidated report on the Auditor-General's Reports for 2007-2009 which was tabled on May 11, 2015, and for Parliament to debate the report of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Ministry for Finance ? Reserve Bank of Fiji - Insurance Annual Report 2013 which was tabled on September 28, 2016.

Some Bills, to be considered by Parliament, are also part of the order paper.