Tourism stakeholders establish new networks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss South Pacific Anne Dunn with participants at the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:24PM THE South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2017 came to a close yesterday at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia with a majority of participants establishing new networks and business.

Participants at the two-day event also established new clients and contacts and had gained new information, with a number of buyers securing actual bookings, contracts and package deals.

"From the feedback, we can say that the participants are satisfied with the quality of the buyers that have come through this year's event and we already have a sense of how SPTE 2017 has added value to our participants from the feedback we have received," SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker said in a statement.

"The valuable feedback will help us improve future SPTE events to ensure that it remains the premier regional tourism event for the Pacific. Where we need to improve is by finding new markets, particularly long haul markets such as Asia."

Representatives from Tourism Fiji expressed their appreciation with the event, stating that they had met some buyers for the first time and established new contacts.

The event focused on ensuring the tourism industry remains sustainable for the future in line with the global focus on 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for development.

A total of 111 sellers from 17 member countries of SPTO were present at the event to brief 79 buyers from as far away as Europe, United States of America, Canada, China, South Korea and Australia and New Zealand on the tourism products of the South Pacific.