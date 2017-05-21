Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

Don't be swayed, Matavou tell officers

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Update: 2:07PM THE war on drugs will always be a contentious issue to some as they try to compare Fiji to what is happening in other countries, says Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou.

He made the remarks during the closing of the two-day Drug Intelligence Workshop last Wednesday at the PSC Training Centre in Nasese, Suva.

ACP Matavou called on officers not to be swayed by negative criticisms against their work.

"You've heard talk about the war on drugs being a waste of resources and as law enforcement officers, we should not be caught up in such debates because we work according to the law, which states that the cultivation of marijuana is illegal and that is where we must take our cue from," he said.

"I hope this workshop has helped you identify and close the gaps being exposed by criminals who have the confidence to try out other forms of drug besides marijuana."








