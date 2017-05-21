Ministry to assist Koro youths

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM FIJI'S Ministry of Youth and Sports is willing to assist in the reopening of the training centre on Koro Island, Lomaiviti, for youths there.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou was on Koro and received the request for Government assistance on the damaged training centre.

The training centre belonged to the Methodist Church and used to be administered under the National Youth Services before the National Employment Centre was formed.

"It has been idle for a while and the Koro Development Committee has made a commitment to renovate and reopen the centre," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The ministry or Government is ready to compliment the efforts by the community and other stakeholders in Koro revive the centre."

He said once appropriate renovations were carried out, the ministry could then facilitate in providing programs, and training and trainers for the centre.

Koro Development Committee chairperson Joji Qaranivalu said they hoped Government or the Youth and Sports Ministry could partner with them in this development.