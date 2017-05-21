Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry to assist Koro youths

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Update: 1:13PM FIJI'S Ministry of Youth and Sports is willing to assist in the reopening of the training centre on Koro Island, Lomaiviti, for youths there.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou was on Koro and received the request for Government assistance on the damaged training centre.

The training centre belonged to the Methodist Church and used to be administered under the National Youth Services before the National Employment Centre was formed.

"It has been idle for a while and the Koro Development Committee has made a commitment to renovate and reopen the centre," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The ministry or Government is ready to compliment the efforts by the community and other stakeholders in Koro revive the centre."

He said once appropriate renovations were carried out, the ministry could then facilitate in providing programs, and training and trainers for the centre.

Koro Development Committee chairperson Joji Qaranivalu said they hoped Government or the Youth and Sports Ministry could partner with them in this development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G sounds warning
  2. Military looks into 'misused' $10k
  3. 2 dead in road accident
  4. Maori wins schools netball title
  5. Paddlers clean up 23 kilometres of Rewa River
  6. More doctors from abroad
  7. Bus system
  8. Reddy explains grants
  9. Government to assist in bus re-fleeting
  10. Women celebrate success

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  7. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  8. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)