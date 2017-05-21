Tools for Koro youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tutitubou hands over tools to help youths on Koro build more houses. Picture: Supplied

YOUTHS who were trained in carpentry on Koro Island have successfully rebuilt 80 houses that were destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year at Navaga and Mudu villages.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with Technical College of Fiji conducted a basic carpentry training for 98 youths on Koro Island in October last year.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou handed over 14 sets of basic carpentry tools to 14 youth clubs on Koro Island. The tools were purchased by Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping to assist more youths in building more houses on the island more quickly.

"There was a need for carpenters and the ministry took up the challenge to train 98 carpenters, including seven women," said Mr Tuitubou. "This assistance is to supplement what they have, their efforts, and the Help for Home Initiative provided by Government.

"These basic sets of tools complement the skills they have acquired from the training last year and to help enhance further their rehabilitation efforts."

Mr Tuitubou said Koro was still rebuilding after the devastation of Severe TC Winston and he commended the youths for the tremendous work done on the island so far.

He also encouraged the youths to further their studies in carpentry and building if they wanted.

"The more you practise those skills you have learned and build more houses, the more experience you will gain," he said.

Mudu Village elder Tevita Vunileba said the youths built 40 houses at Mudu Village and 40 houses at Navaga.

"We are so grateful for this assistance from the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Chinese ambassador for empowering our youths," he said.

"Certainly, we will witness more houses built and a faster rate of completion around the island after this handover."

