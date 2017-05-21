Students tell A-G of needs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Silivenusi Vueti of South Taveuni Secondary School during the budget consultation at Montfort Technical Institute in Savusavu. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE needs of physically-challenged students on Taveuni Island should be included in the upcoming national budget.

This was a plea made by Bucalevu Secondary School student Ana Bale at Friday's national budget consultation held at the Montfort Technical Institute in Savusavu.

Ana told the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, education played a vital role in one's life and it would be only fair physically-challenged students had equal access to academic opportunities.

"Taveuni is quite a big island but we don't have a special school or a technical college and I believe it's time that we have these two institutions on Taveuni," she said. "We need a technical college and a vocational centre as well to cater for our brothers and sisters who have left school a few years ago and need qualifications to find a better job so they too can have a bright future.

Another student, Adi Laisa, also of Bucalevu Secondary School on Taveuni, said they were grateful that Government had provided for the national Toppers Scheme and the loan scheme which had allowed students from low-income earning families to further their studies.

Another student, Shelly Osbourne of Niusawa Methodist High School on Taveuni, said the road condition needed to be improved.

"We need these roads to be tarsealed as students' lives could be at risk as most of these roads get slippery especially after a heavy rain," she said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum reassured students his ministry would take note of all of their concerns.