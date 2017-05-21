Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

More doctors from abroad

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 21, 2017

GOVERNMENT will soon reveal the number of doctors to be brought from India to help deliver better services.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar is in India conducting interviews for the recruitment of medical specialists.

"Getting specialists from India is long-term way of addressing the issue and we will be offering contracts to those who meet our stringent criteria," Ms Akbar said.

"Applications are open for the next six months, it's an open process and we will still have the applications coming in and for the ones we have received, we are ready to conduct interviews.

"We are looking to recruit nephrologists and doctors who specialise in diabetes treatment because of high incidence of diabetes cases. This would be an opportunity for the local doctors to work alongside the expertise that we are going to recruit to enhance the health services."

Government had allocated $8.8million for the recruitment of overseas doctors in the 2016-2017 National Budget.








