Military looks into 'misused' $10k

/ Front page / News

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) does not condone corruption and any of its personnel caught in the act will be disciplined accordingly, says RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai.

He made the comments after 10 of its officers were sent on leave for allegedly misusing funds amounting to about $10,000.

"We had an enquiry that was conducted and it's currently under our investigation process. We had to send them on leave for that particular issue so that we could conduct our investigation," Col Kalouniwai said.

"The next step was that we called them back again then we'll continue with our disciplinary process. They have just been called back. Like every other organisation, we do not condone corruption," he said.

It is understood the 10 are non-commissioned officers.