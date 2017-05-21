Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Military looks into 'misused' $10k

Aqela Susu
Sunday, May 21, 2017

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) does not condone corruption and any of its personnel caught in the act will be disciplined accordingly, says RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai.

He made the comments after 10 of its officers were sent on leave for allegedly misusing funds amounting to about $10,000.

"We had an enquiry that was conducted and it's currently under our investigation process. We had to send them on leave for that particular issue so that we could conduct our investigation," Col Kalouniwai said.

"The next step was that we called them back again then we'll continue with our disciplinary process. They have just been called back. Like every other organisation, we do not condone corruption," he said.

It is understood the 10 are non-commissioned officers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G sounds warning
  2. Military looks into 'misused' $10k
  3. 2 dead in road accident
  4. Maori wins schools netball title
  5. Paddlers clean up 23 kilometres of Rewa River
  6. More doctors from abroad
  7. Bus system
  8. Reddy explains grants
  9. Government to assist in bus re-fleeting
  10. Women celebrate success

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  7. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  8. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)