Government to assist in bus re-fleeting

Timoci Vula
Sunday, May 21, 2017

GOVERNMENT is working with a number of its partners to see what it can do to help bus companies in Fiji re-fleet their mostly aging fleets, particularly for smaller companies.

Indirectly ruling out the mention of electric buses suggested by Fiji Bus Operators Association president Parmod Chand, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government preferred to offer a long-term solution.

Mr Chand said bus operators would love to explore technologies like electric transportation that would help them beat the fluctuating oil prices and help Fiji reduce its carbon emissions. But Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said those buses were extremely expensive, retailing between $400,000-$500,000.

He countered the suggestion, saying electric buses had not been tested on gravel roads. "And you have to also look at electric buses on hills, steep hills, whether they will have enough power, how many recharging stations do you need, recharging stations are not cheap," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said at the FBOA annual general meeting yesterday.

"There is a whole new regime altogether in as far as electric buses are concerned but hybrid buses are an option."

He said they would be looking at smaller bus operators first, in terms of re-fleeting help.

"Some of the Chinese companies make good hybrid buses. You also get hybrid buses from Europe.

"So what we are planning to do, in as far as the bus system is concerned, we want to give you a long-term solution, we want you to get new technology.

"There is no point in us saying we want to give you new technology but we don't offer you the right finance.

"The cost of finance needs to be right. How we can help you re-fleet but it needs to be an entire package."








