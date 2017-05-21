Operators' plea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji Bus Operators Association with Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed -Khaiyum during their meeting at Novotel yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI.

WHILE there was recognition that the bus industry in Fiji was unique compared with its peers in other jurisdictions, in terms of family-owned operations, there was an industry plea that operators be allowed to invest further in the business.

And as Fiji Bus Operators Association president Parmod Chand puts it: "While we are public transport service providers, we are also commercial operators."

As such, he said, while they honoured the privilege of providing public transportation, operators could not afford to remain stagnant.

"We would love to be able to invest in technologies that can aid our commuters to better utilise our services for win-win solutions," Mr Chand said.

He said bus companies had provided a valuable public service in providing a durable public transport system for the people.

However, he added, the timeliness to discuss their challenges, noting the stringent regulation of Fiji's bus industry. "We have timetabled and specific routes to follow where operations must continue, whether or not there are passengers waiting," Mr Chand said.

"The bus fare stages and fares are also the same for all parts of Fiji despite each region presenting its own challenges like hilly terrain, gravel roads and routes where the population density is low and thus have less commuters.

"It means that we often bear the cost of many unviable trips without compensation.

"The fares are regulated. Schoolchildren and senior citizens over 60 years of age only pay half the adult fare and disabled persons enjoy free travel.

"Our bus fares continue to be amongst the lowest in the world, that is $0.70 cents for a 6km tar seal stage and 4km on metal road stage. Again, this translates to our bearing the costs for subsidised travel that are government obligations without much cushioning."

Mr Chand said the bus industry's support to the communities for public transportation would never be matched by taxis, carriers or minibuses.

But he said they continued to operate regardless of profit margins "as this is an obligation we bear that these other operators do not — they are driven solely by profit making".

He said because of its role as public transport service providers faced with more obstacles, they pleaded to the Government that while it welcomed the incentives for the industry, "we would urge for more help to facilitate discussions to ensure bus operators are adequately compensated for rising costs in labour, fuel, tyre and spare parts".

"But innovation in public transportation takes investment in research and development. It needs money.

"We cannot explore new pathways if the age-old issues of fuel, tyre and spare parts continue to weigh us down.

"Our loyal commuters deserve better and we would like to improve the quality of our services also so that commuters constantly and consistently choose to travel by bus."