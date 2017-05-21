Fijians dominate trendsetter and couture show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models during their fitting sesion at the Fiji Arts club play house after the Fiji Fashion Week press confrence yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

MORE than 75 per cent of the designers at the Trendsetter and Couture Show at this year's Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) are Fijian.

This was revealed by FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight at a press conference in Suva yesterday.

Ms Whippy-Knight said next week's event would not only mark FJFW's 10th year anniversary but it would also feature designers from across the region and new collections from local designers to look out for.

Meanwhile, the youngest designer at the Trendsetter show is 16-year-old Oliver Sinclair.

Mr Sinclair first joined FJFW in 2009 for the children's show and later joined the student's show in 2015. He said he had always loved the art, fashion, pattern making through sketching and putting colours together.

"Looking back at my previous years, I already can see improvements that need to be done and each year will definitely be a step forward in improving," he said.

"This year's collection is Botanic Drift and it's elegant, corporate wear for women that will feel good stepping out of the office and enjoying the social side of life."

Fashion co-ordinator Christine Evans said the event reflected a lot of energy, enthusiasm and a real future for future designers in Fiji. "The fundamental problem with the new designers is being able to afford a collection and designers don't get paid until someone has bought their garments," she said. "That's the message we need to keep promoting in Fiji, appreciate and buy our local designer garments."