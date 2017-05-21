Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 21 May

2 dead in road accident

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, May 21, 2017

TWO people are dead after a an accident at Sabeto Valley road on Friday afternoon.

A man and a woman were on their way to Nakavu from Nagado Village in Nadi after a funeral when they met their untimely death.

Raijeli Mada, 31, said her son was also in the vehicle and was still admitted in the hospital when a team from this newspaper visited the family at Nagado yesterday.

She said there were six passengers in the hybrid vehicle travelling to Nakavu.

"No one expected that when they left here, they would meet their untimely death," she said."We had just finished burying my father and they had travelled down to Nakavu and would later travel to Suva.

"My younger sister is with my 11-year-old son, William Tabakanacagi, at the Nadi Hospital. I am grateful that he is OK and will be able to recover. My heart, however, goes out to the families of the deceased."

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the driver was alleged to have lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge a pothole, resulting in the accident.

"Two of the six passengers, a man and a woman died while four others, including an 11-year-old boy, sustained injuries," she said.

"One of the victims is admitted in critical condition while the driver and three other passengers are admitted at the trauma ward."

The road death toll is now 15 compared with 18 for the same period last year.








