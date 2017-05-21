Media freedom 'critical'

/ Front page / News

MEDIA freedom is critical and essential for the development of any country.

Responding to the most recent Tebbutt Times Poll which surveyed people on media freedom in the country, Professor Vijay Naidu of USP's School of Governance, Development and International Affairs, said for several years, media business in Fiji had been difficult.

Agreeing to the results where those surveyed said the media in Fiji should have more freedom and less control, Prof Naidu claimed certain laws made it hard for journalists to do their job effectively.

"The Tebutt media freedom and controls related poll results are not surprising, given Fiji's recent history generally and particularly the predicament of Fiji media" he said.

"Looming in the background of the current context is the Media Industry Development Act with its over-the-top penalties for breaches of the provisions of the decree.

"Journalists and reporters are cowered by the fear of being charged under any of these provisions."

He said the respondents to the poll by and large understood the situation of the media and empathised with those who worked in this profession.

"The polls show that older persons are more inclined to hold the view that there is room for more media freedom. This is understandable, particularly for those who are over 30 years who have observed the ups and downs of Fiji media and who have seen the media operating under environments with less regulatory controls.

"These respondents value media freedom and want the media to be independent and to carry out their functions of informing, educating, entertaining, and being watch dogs more freely."

Prof Naidu said the ethnic dimension of the poll results were intriguing, as one would have thought equal numbers of ethnic Fijian and Indo-Fijians would have shared the concern about media freedom and media controls.

"It appears that iTaukei feel that the media in Fiji have not articulated issues of concern to them as well as they ought to, and want to see more freedom for the media to do so.

"However, in stressing the differences between the number of iTaukei (51 per cent) calling for media freedom and the number of Fijians of Indian descent calling for media freedom (38 per cent) the analysis misses the point, that irrespective of ethnicity a clear majority of those polled (45 per cent) want less media controls and more media freedom.

"This applies to both inter-ethnic differences and intra-ethnic differences regarding more media freedom and less media controls."

According to the poll, 45 per cent of those surveyed agreed on additional freedom for the media.

The poll, conducted independently by Tebbutt Research between May 8-12 of 1044 citizens aged 18 years and over, asked whether people felt the local media should have more freedom, less freedom, or if the current regulations and controls over the media were about right.

Twenty-five per cent felt the current level of freedom was about right, and just under a quarter (23 per cent) said there should be more control over the media than at present.

According to the poll, just under 1 per cent declined to answer the question, while 6 per cent were unsure.

When considering only those who expressed a view, opinions were strongly divided on whether there should be more media freedom or not.

"Statistically, significant differences were noted in the results based on both age of respondents and ethnicity, however, among all demographic groups (gender, age, urban/rural, division and ethnicity), additional freedom was the most common response," the poll revealed.