Women celebrate success

+ Enlarge this image Manjula Dayal, left, winner of the Women In Business award 2017 with Dr Nur Bano Ali and Westpac general manager Brett Hooker during the awards night at GPH last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

IT is often said that behind every successful woman is a strong man.

But Women in Business has found out that behind a successful woman was another woman who made her daily work look easy.

WIB president Dr Nur Bano Ali made the comments at the start of the 2017 WIB awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Ms Ali said the strong team of women in her organisation, Aliz Pacific, drove the success of her daily operations and made seemingly daunting tasks easy.

Key speaker Rosemary Vilgan, who was Telstra's Australian Businesswoman of the Year, spoke on the need for women to choose career paths based on the areas of potential growth.

She urged women to make business decisions which made the world a better place.

The glamorous event was attended by captains of industry, government ministers, businesswomen and key figures in the corporate sector.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali said the awards were selected from applicants which represented more than 40 organisations.

The WIB awards night, an annual event which has grown from strength to strength over the years, was well attended by more than 400 guests.

Ms Ali also acknowledged the main sponsor of the awards night, Westpac, and other sponsors and supporters of the event for making it a success.