A-G sounds warning

/ Front page / News

ACTING Prime Minister and Attorney-Genereal and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has warned that any civil servant who failed to perform based on their contracts, that are being reviewed, "should go".

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of civil servants had been recruited in the past without merit.

"They used somebody or because they came from the right ethnic group, religious group or they knew somebody in the system," he said.

He made the comment at the national budget consultation with secondary school students held at Labasa College on Friday.

"If you don't perform during your contract, than you need to go," he said. "Unfortunately, there are some politicians that are saying civil servants should have a job for life and that is really silly.

"That is unfortunately a problem within the civil service, you might have heard through the media and read in newspapers that we are carrying out a reform of the civil service, we are saying that people need to be paid the right amount of salary and also review people's salary. We are also saying that people need to perform."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government was putting civil servants on contracts of three and five years.

Meanwhile, Labasa Muslim College student Shinal Kumar also asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum what had been done to address the increasing number of complaints about the Labasa Hospital. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there were two aspects of medical services and one of them would be, not having access to the right doctors, while the other would be lack of specialists.

He said another issue of health services were the employees, who were not doing their job properly.

"We get a lot of complaints," he said.

"You are customers of civil servants. However, there's an attitude with a lot of civil servants where they don't see you as a customer, as a client. They think they are higher ... and with that attitude they will say 'you come here and I will serve you when I feel like it'. That is completely wrong."