Reddy explains grants

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, May 21, 2017

THE Government gives more grants to schools in the interior and maritime islands because they need the investment to build better school structures and foster quality education.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said this during the opening of a classroom block at Mavua District School in Sigatoka on Friday night.

He said the deterioration of schools in the interior were caused by the neglect of past governments and this was something they sought to change. "From 2015 we started giving out money, additional grants. The first thing we did was change the per capita grant formula so that schools like this (Mavua) get more per capita money."








