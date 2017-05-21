Paddlers clean up 23 kilometres of Rewa River

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children of Draubuta join SUP and outrigger paddlers at the Rewa River To Ocean Marathon clean up. Picture: Samuela Ulacake

VILLAGERS of Draubuta in the tikina (district) of Tokatoka no longer harvest commodities their part of the country is known for, with the intention of selling it.

Situated on the border between Tailevu and Rewa, the tikina is on the delta in an area known for fresh water mussels (kai) and shrimps (moci).

Village chief Vunivalu Pita Kamakorewa, said years ago, they had issued members of their community with a directive to only harvest to eat.

Mr Kamakorewa said they had seen the health of the river deteriorate over the years, therefore, he was grateful to see almost 70 paddlers turn up at the village yesterday to conduct a clean-up.

"We are so touched. When they first told us, we thought they'd be a few but there were so many of them here to clean up our mess," Mr Kamakorewa said.

The paddlers, who are members of a group named "Viti SUP & Paddlers", yesterday conducted a "Rewa River to Ocean Marathon" and cleaned up the 23 kilometres of riverways they sailed past.