Bus system

BUS operators have until August this year to submit proper protocols with the electronic ticketing system to ensure an efficient and consistent public transportation service.

With mobile firm Vodafone Fiji now the sole console provider of this once-controversial e-ticketing bus fare system, there's one huge condition — bus operators need to put in place proper protocols acceptable to Government.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made these comments at the Fiji Bus Operators Association annual convention in Lami yesterday as he highlighted common complaints from high school students, particularly regarding lack of proper bus services.

Some complaints he noted from students, particularly on Vanua Levu, were that operators tend to get the oldest bus in the fleet to service their bus route.

The other was that of discourteous drivers who spoke to students in a very ill-mannered manner.

Another was the inconsistency in having students picked up; and that bus drivers refused to take students after 4.30pm.

The minister cited examples for considerations like that of exam students having being asked to stay back for extra classes, and students in sports training but were refused pick-up.

"These are very real issues and I think they do need to be addressed, and you (bus operators) need to address them," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"We pay you $21 million a year in bus subsidy. And frankly, from one perspective, if the Opposition was clever, they would have picked it up as an audit issue because we pay already $21m but we don't actually have a service agreement with you.

"And when you have a service agreement, that service agreement should actually stipulate your rights and your obligations."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said he would like to have that done in the next four weeks or so "and I will be approaching your association regarding that because we do need to lift up the level of services being provided, in particular to the school kids".

He said students' complaints were very practical issues "so we need to get into the specifics of this to be able to put in place a very good service agreement".

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said e-ticketing provisions were put in place a few years ago but cited the inability of the three initial proposed-console providers, including Vodafone, to have provisions for inter-operability in the 18 months or so given to them.

"You need interoperability.

"We have given a timeframe until August this year to get it all done but we have a huge condition. We need to have the bus operators put in place proper protocols that needs to be accepted by us.

"So as you would expect is a card. For example, students get different cards, adults get different cards, perhaps we can get people on welfare or disabled persons have a different card, and the card does not work and the child gets on the bus - will the driver take them on or not?

"A child loses a card, will the driver take them on or not.

"Will the child travel 10km or 7km on their own? What if the child gets mugged or assaulted worst case, who will bear that responsibility?

"So what we are saying is we will need to develop a proper protocol so everybody understands what it is.

"Otherwise when we go into this head first without thinking, or leg first in this case without thinking, that will develop lots more issues and that can backfire on everybody."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum urged the association to get the protocol quickly because they needed to see the draft.

"We have not seen a draft and it has now been a couple of months and August is coming by really quickly.

"We need to see the draft and maybe that is one thing you can focus on. And as I have said before that we do not like the idea that a child loses a card and they not be allowed on the bus."