Swimming officials should be alert: Bower

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 5:45PM TECHNICAL officials should always be alert when conducting a swimming competition.

National School Swimming Association president Patrick Bower said the whole reason for the workshop organised for officials was for them to familiarise themselves with the rules as they prepare for a competition.

"They must know the rules, clinically if they don't know the rules swimmers could suffer," Bower said.

"As a technical official, you should know if the swimmer is doing the right thing or not but the key issue is when you in doubt, the swimmer get the benefit so they must always be ready and alert in whatever circumstances.

"The whole exercise is to make sure the athletes get the maximum benefit from all the hard work and they see the whole process runs smoothly."








