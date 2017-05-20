Fiji Time: 9:35 PM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji netball ranks fourth

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE Baby Pearls came in fourth place going down to Auckland Samoa 41-25 in the Digicel Punjas International Secondary School Netball challenge at the Vodafone Arena today.

The Fijian girls lost out to Aotearoa Maori 21-36 in the semi-finals.

Coach Filomena Korovulavula said the girls really performed their best in the five-day tournament.

"From day one, they really stepped up in all the games they played," Korovulavula said.

"We were aiming for the top four and we achieved it.

"For me personally, these young players are special because they are keen learners and I am looking forward to more competition and taking these players to another level."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  2. Church speaks on Bill
  3. Party makes vow
  4. Families live in fear after home invasions
  5. Two die in Sabeto road accident; others in hospital
  6. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Paddlers begin marathon clean up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)