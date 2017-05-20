Fiji netball ranks fourth

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:42PM THE Baby Pearls came in fourth place going down to Auckland Samoa 41-25 in the Digicel Punjas International Secondary School Netball challenge at the Vodafone Arena today.

The Fijian girls lost out to Aotearoa Maori 21-36 in the semi-finals.

Coach Filomena Korovulavula said the girls really performed their best in the five-day tournament.

"From day one, they really stepped up in all the games they played," Korovulavula said.

"We were aiming for the top four and we achieved it.

"For me personally, these young players are special because they are keen learners and I am looking forward to more competition and taking these players to another level."