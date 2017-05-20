Peer educators needed for HIV/AIDS awareness

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:41PM THERE needs to be more peer educators and community advocates to create more awareness on HIV/AIDS.

Apolosi Lasei, a peer navigator for Network Plus living with HIV, said it had been challenging trying to steer people away from the negative connotations associated with HIV/AIDS.

Holding a vigil for those who have died from HIV last night at the Lautoka Health Hub, he said most wanted to be treated as normal people and live out their lives with the people they love and not be shunned because of the disease.