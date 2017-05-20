Fiji Time: 9:35 PM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Peer educators needed for HIV/AIDS awareness

KALESI MELE
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 5:41PM THERE needs to be more peer educators and community advocates to create more awareness on HIV/AIDS.

Apolosi Lasei, a peer navigator for Network Plus living with HIV, said it had been challenging trying to steer people away from the negative connotations associated with HIV/AIDS.

Holding a vigil for those who have died from HIV last night at the Lautoka Health Hub, he said most wanted to be treated as normal people and live out their lives with the people they love and not be shunned because of the disease.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  2. Church speaks on Bill
  3. Party makes vow
  4. Families live in fear after home invasions
  5. Two die in Sabeto road accident; others in hospital
  6. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Paddlers begin marathon clean up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)