Fiji Police receives gym equipment

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 5:31PM BANK of the South Pacific (BSP) Life has decided to assist the Fiji Police Force by providing gym and sporting equipment to fulfill the Commissioner of Police?s vision of improving the health status of officers.

BSP Life has recently partnered with the institution's Welfare Scheme by introducing new Life Term Policy benefits.

BSP Life officer Tevita Baleinamaka said they were eager to assist the institution in their campaign towards a healthier force.

"With the donation of some gym and sporting equipment, as well as a contribution towards improving the current facilities, we do hope this will get officers motivated to improve their health status," Mr Baleinamaka said.

Chairman of the Welfare Scheme Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Luke Navela said the assistance was timely and provided an opportunity to formulate a partnership between the two parties.

"By buying some new equipment for our gym, our officers will have a place to train which in turn will keep us fit and healthy enabling us to do our work better."

BSP Life also donated $2500 to the Fiji Police Force.








