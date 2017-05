Fiji FACT: Rewa thumps Rakiraki

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:28PM REWA thumped Rakiraki 5-0 in the group match of the Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Rewa's goals were twice scored by Gabirieli Matanisiga and Iosefo Verevou, together with Samuela Kautoga in the match.