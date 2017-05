/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM A NEW fuel product is coming into the Fijian market soon.

Total (Fiji) Ltd managing director Martin McCarthy made this revelation at the Fiji Bus Operators Association convention underway at the Novotel in Lami today.

Mr McCarthy said this new fuel product would "perhaps be a slight improvement in power and experience".

He said the new product would also feature lower remission at the tail pipe and higher power.