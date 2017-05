/ Front page / News

Update: 3:44PM THE traffic situation in Labasa will normalise by the end of this week when work on the bridge is completed.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said good work had been done there.

He commended the members of the Labasa community for their patience.

He said the completion of work there would have a great positive impact on the northern economy.