Motorbike plans for other Police units

+ Enlarge this image Qualified motorbike riders from the Western Division after the closing of the course by Commissioner of Police Brig-Gen Sitiveni Qiliho. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:17PM PLANS are in place to have more than just traffic officers using motorbikes with the other units now under consideration for increased mobility.

Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho made this comment as officers from Sigatoka to Rakiraki completed their Motorcyclist Training Course.

He urged officers to remain focused on their work and understand the work put in to acquiring more vehicles and mobility assets.

He also urged officers to look after those assets.

"Vehicles and motorbikes are important assets of government and once written off under the lease agreement we won't be getting a replacement and this will limit our ability to do our work," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.